This year’s installation of the Mom This One’s For You annual Mother’s Day show will highlight mothers in service.

The show, scheduled for May 10th, will include police officers, fire officers, military personnel, immigration and customs officers, among others.

One local stalwart of the Barbados Landship, Admiral Lorraine Sealy, the first woman in the organisation, will also be honoured.

Founder and producer of the show Desmond Weekes says mothers are the bedrock of Barbadian society and should be given their flowers.

Admiral Sealy thanked Mr Weekes for the recognition, and Mr Weekes was also made an honorary member of the Barbados Landship.