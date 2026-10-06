MOU to strengthen support for entrepreneurs and small businesses

A partnership to strengthen support for entrepreneurs and small businesses across the island is now in place.

Business Barbados and the Barbados Agency for Micro Enterprise Development Ltd. (FundAccess) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Business, Kevin Hunte, who attended the signing, congratulated both organisations on the partnership.

He says the MOU establishes a formal framework for cooperation between the two organisations and reflects a shared commitment to giving entrepreneurs and small businesses the tools they need to grow.

He says the people who sit behind the organisations now need to come together and make it work.

The Permanent Secretary adds that the MOU represents all of Barbados and is an all-of-ministry approach to the development of the local business sector.