Students at Mount Tabor Primary School are preparing food hampers to distribute to elderly residents in Venture and Sherbourne, St. John.

To assist with the initiative, the Mark District Grand Lodge of South and East Caribbean donated $800 worth of food items, including sweet potatoes, English potatoes, butternut squash, tuna, sardines, corned beef and bags to create the hampers.

The donation was made by Kofi Hinds and Richard Mayers.

Principal of Mount Tabor Primary, Toni Hunte, says the donation could not have come at a better time and ties in perfectly with the school’s theme: Rooted in Identity; Growing Through Giving.

The activity also forms part of the school’s anniversary celebrations.