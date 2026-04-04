Member of Parliament for St. Michael South Central, Marsha Caddle, believes sport is one way young people can learn valuable life lessons.

Speaking at the opening of the Easter Football Youth Hub, a joint partnership between her constituency, the City of Bridgetown and the National Peace Programme, Minister Caddle said football is a game that captivates young people.

She noted that while the tournament provides an opportunity for competition, it will also include periods dedicated to teaching life skills to participants.

Minister Caddle added that there are plans to extend the programme to other constituencies.

She said she has already had conversations with her colleagues in the House of Assembly, and there are high hopes that the programme will be successful.

