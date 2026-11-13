Minister of Health and Wellness, Senator Lisa Cummins, says she wants to see greater private sector and philanthropic investment in the fight against non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The Minister is proposing a Government partnership with the Barbados Diabetes Foundation to support research, prevention and treatment.

She says while the Caribbean has historically had low levels of social impact investment, she believes Barbados can take a leadership role by bringing together healthcare stakeholders, investors and philanthropists to help address the NCD crisis.

The Minister says she would also like to establish Barbados as a regional centre focused on limb retention, replacement and amputation prevention, with an emphasis on diabetes prevention.