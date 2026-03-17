MP Peter Phillips backs Government plans for road overpasses

Member of Parliament and Chairman of Committees, Peter Phillips, is throwing his full support behind the government’s decision to revise plans to introduce overpasses to the island’s road infrastructure.

Phillips says the move is critical at a time when traffic congestion is creating major headaches for road users.

During the Budgetary Proposals and Financial Statement 2026, Finance Minister Ryan Straughn announced that Cabinet had agreed to rehire the original company to construct overpasses on the ABC Highway.

Phillips added that the measure is needed now more than ever, describing the current traffic situation as comparable to a “horror story.”