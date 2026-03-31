A Member of Parliament has taken issue with the fact that Barbados has a Condominium Act to regulate how multi-million-dollar properties should be maintained, but the same rules do not apply to housing estates.

Minister of Energy, Business Development and Consumer Affairs and Senior Minister, Kerrie Symmonds, is raising the concern.

He is suggesting there should be rules that allow tenants of housing units to form associations to support the proper maintenance and enhancement of common areas at the properties.