Member of Parliament for St James Central, Kerrie Symmonds, says he will be asking Cabinet to approve the acquisition of a controversial piece of land that provides public access to the beach at Paynes Bay, St James.

Speaking at a media conference at his constituency office in Thorpe’s, St James, today, Minister Symmonds addressed the disputed beach access issue, where a piece of land traditionally used as a pathway was blocked off by its owners.

He says situations of this nature have been affecting the area time and time again and now require Government intervention.

He says the aim is to ensure Barbadians are not disadvantaged by any social injustices that may have arisen.