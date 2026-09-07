MPAC’s second cohort produces 15 graduates

A second cohort of students has benefited from a filmmaking initiative jointly offered by the Ministry of Youth and Culture and the University of the West Indies (UWI).

The Motion Picture Arts Certificate (MPAC) programme is aimed at expanding Barbados’ creative economy.

Participants recently completed the 12-week programme, which covered the fundamentals of filmmaking. They were given the opportunity to develop their skills while gaining experience in various aspects of film production.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Dean of the Faculty of Culture, Creative and Performing Arts at the UWI Cave Hill Campus, Professor David Akombo, said the programme would help participants understand that filmmaking is more than a creative pursuit.

He said it is also a viable opportunity to create jobs and support the economic sector.