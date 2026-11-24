Painful memories of flooding in Barbados have been brought back during debate on the Resilience and Regeneration Fund Bill in the House of Assembly.

Member of Parliament for St. Peter Colin Jordan and Member of Parliament for St. Lucy Peter Phillips both used their contributions to highlight the human cost of natural disasters.

Mr Jordan recalled flooding in Speightstown, which he said disrupted businesses and households.

Meanwhile, Mr Phillips recalled the floods of 1970 and the fear he experienced as a child while watching the raging waters.