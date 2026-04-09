The Ministry of Transport and Works has a new plan to deal with the issue of potholes.

This assurance from Minister of Transport and Works and Senior Minister of Infrastructure Kirk Humphrey.

He, along with the Minister of State in the Ministry, Dr. Romel Springer, and MTW’s technical team, recently toured a number of work sites across the island.

The Minister stressed that MTW has a plan for the potholes and it will be revealed to the public shortly.

He is also encouraging residents to send the locations of potholes in their areas to the Ministry of Transport and Works.