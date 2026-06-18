MTW turns attention to road repairs in St. Lucy

The Ministry of Transport and Works has now turned its attention to fixing the roads in St. Lucy.

This forms part of the Ministry’s plan to alleviate some of the issues which continue to affect the travelling public.

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Romel Springer, says the roads in the island’s northern parish are a special case.

And while he stresses it will not be a quick fix, he gives the assurance it will be done in the shortest possible time.

Member of Parliament for St. Lucy, Peter Phillips, says they are looking at a number of roads in that parish which require urgent attention.