Multiple flights cancelled amid regional aviation disruptions

Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA Inc.) advises the public that the airport remains open and fully operational.

However, due to ongoing disruptions affecting regional and international aviation operations, arising from the current situation in Venezuela and related airspace restrictions, several flights have been impacted today, including services to and from the United States and the wider Southern Caribbean.

All flights operating in and out of the United States have been affected, with a number of services cancelled by the respective airlines.

The following specific cancellations and disruptions have been confirmed:

KLM Flight KL783 (inbound and outbound) – cancelled

VO3702 (inbound and outbound) – cancelled

U.S.-based flights to the ABC Islands (Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten) – cancelled

JetBlue (B6) flights to BGI, SLU, SVD, and GND scheduled for today – cancelled

Delta Air Lines (DL) flights to BGI, SLU, SVD, and GND scheduled for today – cancelled

JetBlue (B6) flight from JFK to Port of Spain (POS) was diverted and subsequently returned to JFK

American Airlines (AA) flight departing POS at 6:00 a.m. – delayed

JetBlue has confirmed cancellation of operations to the Southern Caribbean and Guyana

Delta Air Lines has confirmed cancellations

Conviasa flights – cancelled

Passengers are strongly encouraged to contact their airline directly and to monitor official airline channels for the most accurate, real-time updates on flight status and rebooking arrangements.

GAIA Inc. and the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as information becomes available.