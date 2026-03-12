Murder accused Jahmali Greenidge remanded

A 24-year-old man has been remanded to the Barbados Prison Service after being charged with the murder of Nigel Gibbs on March 1, 2026.

Jahmali Jahwaun Irell Greenidge of Lower Bridge Gap, Cave Hill, St. Michael, has also been charged with two counts of serious bodily harm.

Greenidge appeared before Magistrate Manila Renee in District ‘A’ Criminal Court No. 2 today, where he was not required to plead to the indictable offences. He was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on Thursday, April 9, 2026.