Music is proving to be a powerful bridge between cultures as students from the United Kingdom and Barbados continue to strengthen friendships through the universal language of steel pan.

The annual exchange programme between London’s SV Academy and St. Leonard’s Boys’ School is now in its fifth year.

The programme allows young people from both countries to immerse themselves in each other’s cultures while developing lifelong friendships through steel pan.

Orlando Clement is the Executive Head Teacher at SV Academy.

For educators at St. Leonard’s, the partnership has become much more than an annual visit.

Head of Fine Arts at St. Leonard’s Boys’ School, Pernell Farley, says these experiences encourage students to appreciate different cultures while recognising their shared values.