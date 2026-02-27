Musical Icon Edwin Yearwood urges youth to choose friends wisely

Barbadian musical icon Edwin Yearwood is calling on young people to be mindful of the company they keep and to choose friends who uplift and support them.

Speaking at his alma mater, The Parkinson Memorial School, yesterday, he urged students to walk away from anyone encouraging them toward wrongdoing.

Yearwood was among the guests at the school as it welcomed the country’s President during a special visit.

He described a recent incident involving a teenager assaulting an elderly man in Barbados as troubling and deeply unsettling.

Reflecting on his own teenage years at Parkinson, Yearwood noted that from an early age he was surrounded by classmates who helped him remain focused and on the right path.