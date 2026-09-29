The establishment of a National Art Gallery at the Garrison is being described as an important step in preserving Barbados’ history, heritage and cultural identity.

Speaking in the House of Assembly, Minister of Housing and Maintenance Christopher Gibbs says art is more than just paintings and sculptures, while Minister of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector Colin Jordan argues that the gallery must be part of a wider effort to develop the Garrison.

The discussion today was on a resolution for approval for a National Art Gallery, in accordance with Section Five of the Crown Lands Vesting and Disposal Act, Cap. 255, Garrison, St. Michael.

Minister Gibbs says the gallery will encourage creativity and allow future generations to understand their cultural roots.