National Road Tennis Day to be observed tomorrow

Tomorrow is being observed as National Road Tennis Day.

Founder of Schools’ Road Tennis, Ricardo Marshall, says part of the initiative is the donation of 100 road tennis sets to 100 schools across the island.

Among the day’s highlights will be the unveiling of the first portable road tennis set and the presentation of the first official road tennis flag to the Principal of Combermere School, the host venue of the inaugural celebrations.

Tributes will also be paid to road tennis pioneers, administrators, along with past and present players.

Marshall hopes National Road Tennis Day will boost local and regional interest in the sport and eventually attract visitors from across the Caribbean for its annual celebrations.

Marshall credited corporate Barbados for helping to make the inaugural celebrations a reality.

Two of the major sponsors, A1 Supermarkets and Carter’s Lumber, Hardware & Homeware, emphasised the importance of supporting positive community initiatives.

Tammy-Rose Evelyn, Marketing Co-ordinator at Carter’s Lumber, Hardware & Homeware, and Andrew Bynoe, Managing Director of A1 Supermarkets, both shared remarks.

Thursday’s celebrations run from 9:30 a.m. until noon.