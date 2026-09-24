The highly anticipated National Senior Games track and field competition is set for this Saturday at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex.

Organisers held a media conference today at the Barbados Community College to roll out plans for the meet and highlight the other activities on the calendar.

The season of activities for the elderly started on September 1 and includes dominoes, hockey, 3×3 basketball, blind cricket, road tennis and swimming, among 25 sporting disciplines.

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Adrian Forde is appealing to persons over 65 to come out and participate, even if they are not registered competitors.

Sports Adviser for the National Senior Games, Ytannia Wiggins, says 225 people have registered to compete on Saturday.

Marketing and Managing Coordinator, National Senior Games, Kamal Clarke, said a packed entertainment package is also in the works, from the opening to the closing ceremony.