National Stadium completion still on track for August 2027 admin Published: July 1, 2026 | Updated: July 1, 2026 1 minute read The target date for the completion of the National Stadium remains unchanged, with the project still on track for August 2027. CBC’s Mellissa Farley reports. Post navigation Previous: Workers at BNECL return to work after industrial action Related Stories 1 minute read Banana industry being strengthened in major milestone for sector admin July 1, 2026 1 minute read New partnership to make preventative healthcare more accessible admin July 1, 2026 1 minute read Workers at BNECL return to work after industrial action admin July 1, 2026 1 minute read Human Tissue Transplant Bill 2026 receives bipartisan support in the Senate admin July 1, 2026 1 minute read Senate Deputy President calls for stronger focus on behaviour change to curb NCDs admin July 1, 2026 1 minute read National Road Tennis Day not officially sanctioned admin July 1, 2026 Regional News National Stadium completion still on track for August 2027 1 National Stadium completion still on track for August 2027 July 1, 2026 Workers at BNECL return to work after industrial action 2 Workers at BNECL return to work after industrial action July 1, 2026 New partnership to make preventative healthcare more accessible 3 New partnership to make preventative healthcare more accessible July 1, 2026 Banana industry being strengthened in major milestone for sector 4 Banana industry being strengthened in major milestone for sector July 1, 2026