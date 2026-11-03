The National Thanksgiving Service will be held on Sunday, November 22, at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium.

It will coincide with the country’s 60th Independence anniversary and five years as a republic.

The service will be streamed and televised and will include dance, the singing of hymns and the presentation of the flag.

The sermon will be delivered by Acting Superintendent of the Moravian Church, Reverend Dr. Adrian Smith.

Chair of the Communications Committee for the National Thanksgiving Service, Patricia Parris, is encouraging parents to take their children to the service.

The Barbados Transport Board is making provisions for those without a vehicle or who do not want the hassle of driving to the gymnasium.

Chief Operations Officer Lynda Holder says the Board will be providing transport services from various locations.