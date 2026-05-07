NCSA raises concern after US approves flavoured e-cigarettes

The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the sale of some fruit-flavoured electronic cigarettes for the first time, a move health officials say could have serious consequences for young people.

The products, which include mango and blueberry flavours, were cleared for sale this week as US officials say they are aimed at adult smokers.

However, here in Barbados, the National Council on Substance Abuse is warning that vaping remains a dangerous trend, especially among teens.

Our Deanzer Roberts sat down with the NCSA today.