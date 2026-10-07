NCSA urges QEH to prioritise early detection of drug use

The National Council on Substance Abuse (NCSA) wants greater emphasis placed on the early detection of drug use at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

NCSA Manager Betty Hunte says routine screening in the Emergency Department could help identify substance use earlier and provide a clearer picture of the role drugs play in incidents.

She made the call while addressing an NCSA “Signs and Symptoms Workshop” at the QEH yesterday.

Ms Hunte says the NCSA is committed to engaging and collaborating with the hospital to provide more information on research, as well as the signs and symptoms of substance use.