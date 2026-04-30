Just under fifteen thousand people have come to island so far through the full freedom of movement agreement between Barbados and three other CARICOM states.

Word of this from Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Gregory Nicholls.

He has also confirmed Barbadians have been going to these countries as well.

He shared the free movement statistics provided by the Immigration Department while speaking on the Immigration Bill, 2026, in Parliament today.

He adds approximately seven thousand, three hundred and forty-two people have applied for Barbados Welcome Stamp status since the inception of that programme.

He says in 2020 there were one thousand, four hundred and thirty-seven individuals and seven hundred and twenty family members coming to Barbados through the programme.

And in 2021, six hundred and sixty-eight individuals accompanied by four hundred and thirty-three family members took advantage of the initiative.