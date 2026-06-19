Nearly 1,700 people enter Barbados under CARICOM free movement

Between October 1, 2025 and the end of May this year, 1,696 people came to Barbados under the CARICOM Free Movement Agreement.

Chief Immigration Officer Margaret Inniss shared the figures while addressing the Joint Select Committee (Standing) on the Immigration and Barbados Citizenship Bill, 2026, today.

Barbados, alongside Belize, Dominica, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has signed on to the enhanced cooperation in free movement.