Thirty-two-year-old Novon Neuo Neblett has been remanded to Dodds Prison after appearing in court charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in St George last Saturday.

Neblett, of St Barnabas Heights, St Michael, appeared before Acting Magistrate Keitha Ellis in the District ‘F’ Magistrates’ Court today.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds.

The charge stems from a stabbing incident which occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday along Lower Estate Tenantry Road.

Reports indicate that several people were socialising in the area when two men became involved in an altercation. During the dispute, one man sustained stab wounds to his abdomen and was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor.

The matter has been transferred to the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court, where Neblett is scheduled to reappear on 9 December, 2026.