A simple act of looking out for one another may have made all the difference for an elderly woman at Four Roads, St. John, earlier today.

Elizabeth Collymore, familiarly known by her neighbours as “Liz”, reportedly fell in her home the previous night and did not alert anyone until the following morning.

One neighbour says she became concerned after learning what had happened and quickly sought help.

Another neighbour and friend, Bertram Graham, says his relationship with the elderly woman goes back more than a decade.

He says whenever she needs anything done, he is always there to assist.