A new alliance between the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus and the Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness is expected to strengthen Barbados’ social development infrastructure.

The two entities have signed an agreement which will allow for advanced data analytics to examine housing instability and a number of other issues.

Principal of the University, Professor Clive Landis, says he is happy that the University can be a partner in this initiative.

Private sector partnerships, donor engagement and workforce retraining are also expected to expand under the agreement, positioning social investment as a core part of national development strategy.