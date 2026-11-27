Visitors to Barbados’ new Ancestral Memorial will be offered more than a traditional tour.

The site, which opens to the general public on 1 December, will feature interactive multimedia displays, augmented reality and virtual reality components.

Chereda Grannum, programme manager of Reclaiming Our Atlantic Destiny, a landmark cultural heritage initiative in Barbados, says the aim is to ensure visitors leave with a deeper understanding of the significance of the site and the people it honours.