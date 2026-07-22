New Antigua-Barbados air service strengthens regional connectivity
Building bridges, strengthening regional connectivity and expanding airlift are critical priorities for the growth and development of the Caribbean region.
Minister of Tourism and International Transport Ian Gooding-Edghill emphasised these key goals as he warmly welcomed the launch of a new twice-weekly air service between Antigua and Barbados operated by Sunrise Air Airways.
Addressing a gathering of airline officials and stakeholders from the travel and hospitality industries, Minister Gooding-Edghill said this new route represents much more than just an additional flight connection.
Trevor Thorpe was there.