New Cabinet of Barbados announced

Today, Barbados welcomes a new Cabinet.

This follows the Barbados Labour Party’s 30–0 victory at the polls on Wednesday, February 11.

Members of Cabinet and Parliamentary Secretaries were sworn in at a ceremony at Carifesta House in Waterford, St. Michael, this morning.

They took the oath of office before the President of Barbados, Lieutenant Colonel The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and Attorney General Wilfred Abrahams were sworn into office last Thursday.