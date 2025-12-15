New Cancer Radiation Machine Now Fully Operational at QEH

The Halcyon Hypersight Linear Accelerator is now fully operational at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after being recently commissioned.

Head of Oncology and Nuclear Medicine, Dr Lalitha Sripathi, says that so far two patients have completed radiation treatment, with another 15 currently undergoing therapy.

She anticipates that, instead of Barbadians travelling overseas for treatment, Barbados will now become a hub for radiation therapy throughout CARICOM.