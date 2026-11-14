Acting Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw says the passage of legislation allowing overseas descendants of Barbadians to obtain citizenship is a step in the right direction.

Speaking during a special ceremony for Panamanians in Barbados celebrating the island’s independence, she said this country’s stories extend far beyond the island’s 166 square miles.

She welcomed the legislation passed last week, which provides a pathway to citizenship for people born overseas with Barbadian parents or grandparents.

Ms Bradshaw says the move will help strengthen ties with the Barbadian diaspora by providing a formal connection to the country for those with ancestral roots.