New digital platform chronicles Barbados’ major milestones

A new digital platform has been launched, chronicling a number of Barbados’ major milestones over its 60 years of independence.

The historical timeline, called “Barbados at 60”, is a collaboration between Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM, David Comissiong, and digital solutions agency eSolv Digital.

The platform explores pivotal moments, cultural shifts and national triumphs that have shaped the modern Barbadian identity since 1966.

It contains various photos, videos and links that tell the stories of the island and its people.

Speaking at the launch at Pelican Island today, Ambassador Comissiong highlighted the significance of the 60th year of independence, noting that the milestones were his personal selection of Barbados’ defining moments.

Ambassador Comissiong adds that the timeline will be free and available for everyone to access.

He explains there is room for more milestones and achievements to be added to the timeline.