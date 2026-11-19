The Ministry of Educational Transformation has officially launched a new teaching and learning resource.

The Learn-It Teach-Nology solution uses technology to strengthen teaching by allowing students to work through material independently and at their own pace.

It also gives teachers a clearer picture of each child’s progress, helping them identify difficulties early and provide interventions when needed.

Developer Joel Webbe says the aim is to support every child through innovative digital means.

Minister of Educational Transformation Chad Blackman applauded the developers for designing the platform with the learning needs of Caribbean children in mind.

He emphasised the importance of innovations that reflect the lived experiences of people across the region.