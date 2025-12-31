New electric buses to modernise Barbados’ public transportation system

Government has kept its promise to deliver thirty-five electric buses to Barbadians by the end of the year.

Today, the new state-of-the-art buses were driven out of the Bridgetown Port to the Barbados Transport Board’s Weymouth depot for the registration process to begin, and other household matters will be taken care of.

Minister of Transport and Works, Santia Bradshaw, and other key officials were at the port for the occasion.

Our Anesta Henry was there.