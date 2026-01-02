New indoor badminton & squash facility to be major boost for Barbados
Vice President of the Barbados Squash Association, Dwain Daniel, says the completion of the indoor badminton and squash facility at the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex will be a major boost for the island.
The state-of-the-art project is expected to be completed by July this year, and will provide additional training and competition spaces.
Daniel also says the national squash teams have been performing well on the regional stage despite limited opportunities.