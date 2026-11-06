New initiatives to strengthen intergenerational bonds and preserve elders’ stories

Government has launched two national initiatives designed to strengthen intergenerational bonds, preserve cultural memory and highlight the voices and contributions of Barbados’ elders.

They are the Barbados Granddaddy Intergenerational Mentorship Project and the Pillars of Barbados: Voices of Our Elders programme.

The initiatives were introduced during a media launch at the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs.

Special Advisor on Elder Affairs Cynthia Forde explained how the Granddaddy Project pairs elders with young people to foster guidance, cultural transmission and personal development.

Ms. Forde says trusted men of character are being encouraged to become mentors through the project.

The Pillars of Barbados: Voices of Our Elders initiative is a documentation and storytelling project capturing the lived experiences, wisdom and historical contributions of senior citizens.

Consultant on Elder Affairs Dr. Jacqueline Wiltshire says nation-builders and the founders of Barbados will be encouraged to lend their support to the project.