New legislation aims to make homeownership easier for NHC tenants
Thousands of Barbadians who have lived in National Housing Corporation homes for decades could soon become homeowners more easily under new legislation before Parliament.
The State (Acquisition and Vesting of Property) (No. 2) Bill, 2026 seeks to simplify the transfer of Government-owned housing to qualifying tenants, removing lengthy legal procedures while allowing families to build wealth through homeownership.
Deanzer Roberts reports.