Barbados is moving to strengthen its control and governance of its maritime space through new legislation now before Parliament.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill, says the Maritime Areas and Jurisdiction and Rights Bill, 2026 will create a strong legal framework for activities within Barbados’ maritime zones.

Speaking in the House of Assembly, the Minister said the Bill clearly defines the responsibilities of Government agencies involved in maritime management, border security, environmental protection and international negotiations.

Minister Gooding-Edghill also revealed that Government is now exploring connections between the maritime and space sectors.

He said the initiative could create new opportunities for education, research and economic development.