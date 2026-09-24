Sports in The Pine community could be heading into a new era following the recent installation of a lighting system at the playing field adjacent to the Parkinson Memorial School.

The new lights are already receiving high praise from community practitioner Hamilton Lashley.

Speaking to CBC Sports, Mr Lashley says the development could provide a major boost for sporting activities in the community, particularly by creating greater opportunities for training and evening events.

The installation is expected to make the facility more accessible after dark and could encou rage increased use of the playing field by athletes and community groups.

The former Member of Parliament is proposing that the facility be named after the Forde brothers, Mark, Colin and Ivan, who grew up in The Pine community and made major contributions to football in Barbados.