New literary platform to showcase Local and Regional authors

Local and regional authors are being given a new platform to showcase their work at the Vault Retail and Marketing.

It is a retail space in the city designed to promote and support entrepreneurs, creatives, and small businesses from Barbados and the Caribbean.

The venue also serves as a curated marketplace where storytelling, culture, and entrepreneurship meet.

Visitors can now explore a growing collection of books by local and regional authors, ranging from fiction, poetry, and children’s literature to self-development, history, and business, each reflecting Caribbean voices, experiences, and perspectives.

The in-store literary display forms part of the store’s wider mission to provide entrepreneurs with a physical space to sell, promote, and grow their products while engaging directly with the community.

Members of the public, media, educators, and literary enthusiasts are invited to visit the store, browse the collection, and discover the diverse voices shaping Caribbean literature.