New measures to govern government’s financial operations are coming.

Minister of Finance, Ryan Straughn, made this disclosure as he addressed a virtual public sector conference organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAB) on Friday.

He says the objective is to enhance operational effectiveness, improve accuracy in financial reporting and foster greater accountability within government departments.

He told the group a formal review of the financial rules was already taking place.

The Minister explained that various departments, including accounts sections, will need to thoroughly review and assess their current processes.

According to the Finance Minister, with this review, the departments can implement necessary improvements, adopt best practices and ultimately contribute to better resource management and service delivery.