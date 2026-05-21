New onion drying facility opened to strengthen local agricultural production

Barbados Government has launched a new initiative aimed at reducing the island’s food import bill.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security, along with the Barbados Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation, officially opened a new onion drying facility at the BADMC’s Fairy Valley plant in Christ Church.

The facility forms part of the wider national strategy to strengthen local agricultural production and improve food security.

Rachelle Agard attended the opening and filed the report.