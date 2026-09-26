New oration competition set to amplify student’s voices

A new National Oration Competition is being launched to give primary, secondary and tertiary students a greater voice in the future of Barbados.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Youth and Culture, Senator Shane Archer, made the announcement while addressing the National Youth Parade at Kensington Oval yesterday.

He says young people must be heard, including when their views differ from those of Government.

The Minister says the competition will give students a platform to be heard and to express themselves. He also outlined the prizes that are at stake.

Thirteen-year-old St Michael School student, Xavier Went, encouraged his peers to take part, saying they should not allow nervousness to stop them from sharing their ideas.