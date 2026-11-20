Barbados is taking another major step towards strengthening its food security, with the official opening of a new plant tissue culture laboratory in St. Philip.

The facility is expected to significantly increase the supply of planting material available to farmers, while supporting the development of more disease-free and climate-resilient crops.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says the investment is part of a wider effort to reduce Barbados’ dependence on imported food.

Our Deanzer Roberts has that story.