New prefects challenged to lead with humility

Newly installed prefects at the Barbados Seventh-day Adventist Secondary School are being challenged to uphold good principles and lead with humility as they take on new responsibilities and become role models for their peers.

Eighteen fifth-form students were pinned in a ceremony at the school on Dalkeith Road in front of parents and the rest of the school body, during its chapel session yesterday.

Senior Teacher and Prefect Coordinator, Kennetta Reid, told the assembly that being a student leader is about more than just good grades.

She says it requires them to be well-rounded individuals displaying good characteristics.