New programme to spark curiosity and innovation in Barbadian schools
Science and technology are coming alive for students across Barbados, as the Ministry of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology rolls out a new initiative designed to take science directly into schools.
The programme aims to spark curiosity, strengthen a culture of research, and prepare young people for future careers in innovation.
This afternoon’s stop was at the Grantley Adams Memorial Secondary School.
Deanzer Roberts has that report.