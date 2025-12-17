New project to provide home repairs for vulnerable Barbadians

Some Barbadians in the north of the island who need critical home repairs will get assistance through the ‘From Our Home to Yours’ partnership involving Aecon Construction Group Inc. and Haigh Communications.

Chief Executive Officer of Haigh Communications, Joy-Ann Haigh, says the organisations worked with the Rural and Urban Development Commission and the Department of Emergency Management, which helped to identify people to benefit from the initiative.

So far, five homes have been assessed, with repair work scheduled to begin later this month.

Ms Haigh explained that those eligible for selection are residents from vulnerable communities, those unable to financially assist themselves, and households with children or elderly people.

Aecon’s HR business partner, Sonja Knight, says the company is proud to be part of the initiative.

Ms Haigh says everyone involved so far has volunteered their time, skills, and financial resources, and she is encouraging other corporate entities to come on board and support the initiative.