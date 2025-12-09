The West Indies Rum and Spirits Producers’ Association (WIRSPA) has signalled its continued commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability with the launch of a new publication.

W.I.R.S.P.A.’s Chief Executive Officer, Vaughn Renwick, explains that the first edition of the Environmental, Social and Governance Digest showcases efforts by producers in areas such as responsible drinking, community support, sustainability initiatives and corporate governance.

He adds that it is a reminder to stakeholders that industry players have been solid corporate citizens for many years, and it is time they show more of what they do to the wider public.